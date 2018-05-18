City of Moose Jaw provides update on High Street construction

City of Moose Jaw crews began the rehabilitation process for High Street earlier this week and on May 18, the city released a summary of what the next steps will look like as they move forward with the project.
In some sections, the crews had temporarily patched parts of the road, while others completed sewer camera operations and site testing.
The summary of what the next steps will look like as they move forward with the project is as follows:
The City of Moose Jaw confirmed that all businesses on High Street will remain open during construction. The city also said that proper signage will be posted and is reminding all drivers and pedestrians to be cautious around construction zones.
