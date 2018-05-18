Traffic
May 18, 2018 12:36 pm

City of Moose Jaw provides update on High Street construction

By Online Producer  Global News

City of Moose Jaw crews began the rehabilitation process for High Street earlier this week and on May 18, the City released a summary of what the next steps will look like as they move forward with the project.

Derek Putz/ Global News
READ MORE: City of Moose Jaw fires contractor hired to replace water main on High Street

In some sections, the crews had temporarily patched parts of the road, while others completed sewer camera operations and site testing.

The summary of what the next steps will look like as they move forward with the project is as follows:

  • By the end of the Victoria Day long weekend, SaskPower will finish underground wiring for new street lights, which is expected to affect traffic between 3rd and 4th
  • On May 22, the paving contractor will mobilize on site to begin trench work, excavation, backfill and compaction work, and is expected to begin on the 300 block and continue west as construction progresses. This work could take anywhere from a week to 10 days, per block.
  • Once the trenching and compaction is completed, the concrete contractor will move in and complete sidewalk repair/reconstruction.
  • Once compaction and sidewalk repair is completed, the asphalt overlay will begin. Concrete work and asphalt overlay will each take a few days per block to complete.

READ MORE: ‘Wild west’ of roads driving business away from Moose Jaw street

The City of Moose Jaw confirmed that all businesses on High Street will remain open during construction. The city also said that proper signage will be posted and is reminding all drivers and pedestrians to be cautious around construction zones.

