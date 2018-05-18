Canada
May 18, 2018 12:05 pm

What’s open and closed in Moose Jaw on Victoria Day

By Online Producer  Global News

As people are getting ready to enjoy the Victoria Day long weekend, here is a list of what is open and closed in Moose Jaw on Monday, May 21.

City Hall: closed.

Sanitary Landfill: open.

Waste collection: zone 2.

Moose Jaw Transit: no service.

Kinsmen Sportsplex: open with extended public swim times. Visit The City of Moose Jaw’s website for more detailed information.

Public Library: closed.

Yara Centre: open.

