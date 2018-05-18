Manitoba Hydro
Thousands without power across Winnipeg and southern Manitoba

Damaged poles cut power to Manitoba Hydro customers May 18.

Pole fires are causing widespread outages across southern Manitoba Friday.

The power went out in a section of southwest Winnipeg just before 11 a.m., affecting at least 700 customers.

In Winkler, 7,200 customers are still without power after a pole fire in that area.

There was also an outage impacting about 680 customers in Portage La Prairie.

In a tweet, Manitoba Hydro said it had a number of outages caused by pole fires.  Those are often caused when dirt and moisture combine on insulators and create a pathway for electricity to travel from the power line to the wood pole.

