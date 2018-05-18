Thousands without power across Winnipeg and southern Manitoba

Pole fires are causing widespread outages across southern Manitoba Friday.

#mboutage Crews are responding to an outage caused by a pole fire in the southwest area of Winnipeg affecting about 900 customers. No estimated time of restoration. pic.twitter.com/BgiiZkmrwz — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 18, 2018

The power went out in a section of southwest Winnipeg just before 11 a.m., affecting at least 700 customers.

In Winkler, 7,200 customers are still without power after a pole fire in that area.

There was also an outage impacting about 680 customers in Portage La Prairie.

#mboutage We have a number of outages today caused by pole fires. A pole fire, like one near the town of Culross, happens when dirt and moisture combine on insulators to create a pathway for electricity to travel from the power line to the wood pole. See https://t.co/YH4gGR8rqV pic.twitter.com/VakAb7Vlmy — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 18, 2018

In a tweet, Manitoba Hydro said it had a number of outages caused by pole fires. Those are often caused when dirt and moisture combine on insulators and create a pathway for electricity to travel from the power line to the wood pole.