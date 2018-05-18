Thousands without power across Winnipeg and southern Manitoba

Pole fires are causing widespread outages across southern Manitoba Friday.
The power went out in a section of southwest Winnipeg just before 11 a.m., affecting at least 700 customers.
In Winkler, 7,200 customers are still without power after a pole fire in that area.
There was also an outage impacting about 680 customers in Portage La Prairie.
In a tweet, Manitoba Hydro said it had a number of outages caused by pole fires. Those are often caused when dirt and moisture combine on insulators and create a pathway for electricity to travel from the power line to the wood pole.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.