Australian restaurant hands out water pistols to ward off seagulls

Annoyed with seagulls pestering their patrons, a restaurant in the Australian city of Perth has given its outdoor customers water pistols to help stop the birds from ruining their waterfront dining experience.

READ MORE: 62 seagulls trapped in tofu waste bin to be set free

Owner of 3Sheets restaurant, Toby Evans, told Nine Network on May 16 that the seagull problem was not usually this bad and something needed to be done to make sure their paying customers weren’t scared away.

The seagulls congregate near the waterfront restaurants at Hillary’s Boat Harbour hoping that patrons might throw them a bite or scavenging leftovers.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dolphin ‘body checks’ paddle boarder back into surf in Australia

Evans decided to arm patrons, adding one water pistol per table on May 12 and customers say the method works.

“We didn’t have to throw anything at them or run for cover,” said one customer.