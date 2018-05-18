What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto

Here’s a roundup of what you can expect to stay open, and what will be closing, for the Victoria Day holiday.

What’s open

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets, Square One, Upper Canada Mall, Pacific Mall and Vaughan Mills are open. Check their websites for hours.

Family attractions such as the CN Tower, Ontario Science Centre, Toronto Zoo, Hockey Hall of Fame, Casa Loma, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum and Legoland

According to City of Toronto bylaws, bars, restaurants, small retail locations and gas stations can stay open on the holiday if they choose to. Retail operations in designated tourist areas also have the option.

Victoria Day fireworks are being held at Ashbridges Bay Park starting at 10 p.m. on Monday

High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm, Fort York National Historic Site, Spadina Museum, city flower conservatories and golf and tennis courts are open. City splash pads are set to start operations on Saturday.

Summer ferry service to the Toronto Islands is in effect — trips to the islands are scheduled for every 15 minutes.

TTC is running on a holiday schedule (like a Sunday but with an earlier start time). GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule.

Movie theatres

What’s closed