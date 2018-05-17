Nine properties under evacuation order in Olalla, B.C.
The tiny hamlet of Olalla, B.C. approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Penticton is facing severe flooding, and now nine of the worst hit properties are under an evacuation order.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says residents must leave “due to immediate danger to life and safety due to flooding.”
A release from the RDOS says RCMP officers, firefighters and search and rescue members will be expediting this action.
Evacuees are asked to check in with Emergency Support Services (ESS) located at Penticton Community Centre, 325 Power St. Penticton.
WATCH BELOW: May 15 drone footage of flooding in Olalla, Cawston and Keremeos
The Reception Centre will be open until 7 p.m. tonight.
The RDOS says it is important for all evacuees to check in with the ESS even if they do not intend to utilize housing and personal services.
Evacuees with pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted are asked to contact ALERT Animal Emergency Team for support at 250-809-7152.
Properties under evacuation order:
2636 1st St
2637 1st St
2640 1st St
2641 1st St
2645 1st St
2649 1st St
2653 1st St
2657 1st St
2661 1st St
For sand and sand bag locations in the south Okanagan-Similkameen click here.
For a map of all evacuation alerts and orders in the RDOS click here.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.