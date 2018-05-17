Nine properties under evacuation order in Olalla, B.C.

The tiny hamlet of Olalla, B.C. approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Penticton is facing severe flooding, and now nine of the worst hit properties are under an evacuation order.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) says residents must leave “due to immediate danger to life and safety due to flooding.”

A release from the RDOS says RCMP officers, firefighters and search and rescue members will be expediting this action.

Evacuees are asked to check in with Emergency Support Services (ESS) located at Penticton Community Centre, 325 Power St. Penticton.

The Reception Centre will be open until 7 p.m. tonight.

The RDOS says it is important for all evacuees to check in with the ESS even if they do not intend to utilize housing and personal services.

Evacuees with pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted are asked to contact ALERT Animal Emergency Team for support at 250-809-7152.

Properties under evacuation order:

2636 1st St

2637 1st St

2640 1st St

2641 1st St

2645 1st St

2649 1st St

2653 1st St

2657 1st St

2661 1st St

