Calgarians to celebrate royal wedding of Prince Harry: ‘Bad boy turned good!’

It’s an item Wendy Cosens knew she had to have the moment she laid eyes on it: a shopping bag featuring photos of Prince Harry and his bride-to-be .

“How could you not like that?” Cosens said with a smile.

Cosens was among the crowd of people snapping up souvenirs at the British Pantry store in northwest Calgary on Thursday.

Along with commemorative collectables, they’re also buying snacks and decorations for royal wedding viewing parties they’ll be hosting on Saturday.

Lisa Shelley stopped in to pick up a large basket of British treats for an event she’s organizing, something that’s bringing back memories of the last big royal wedding, when Harry’s brother William married Kate Middleton in April 2011.

“I lived in London for the William and Kate wedding,” Shelley said. They passed by in a little carriage. They’re very gracious. They were waving.”

British Pantry employee Julie Williams was enjoying showing shoppers her cherished souvenirs.

“This (tea towel) is actually from Windsor Castle, where the wedding’s going to be,” Williams said.

She’s just returned to Calgary from a visit home to the U.K.

“It’s lovely to be at the castle again,” Williams said. “I used to live by there, so I used to go all the time.”

She feels the souvenirs help celebrate a positive new direction for Prince Harry.

“He was a bit of a wild youth, wasn’t he? Everyone likes to see him settle down. Bad boy turned good,” she said with a laugh.

