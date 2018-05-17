One man dead in fatal farming accident near Zurich

Huron County OPP say that one man is dead following a fatal farming accident involving a cultivator in the Zurich, Ont., area.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for help from a farm located on Zurich-Hensall Road, east of St. Joseph at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police say they found an unresponsive man, who paramedics pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim was fatally injured while performing maintenance on a cultivator.