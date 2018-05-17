Environment
May 17, 2018 5:15 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 5:20 pm

Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

By Staff The Canadian Press

OHV user at a rally in Blairmore, Alta March 11, 2017.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
The Alberta government is releasing plans for two heavily used areas of the southern foothills that include restricting off-highway vehicles to designated trails.

The plans for the Livingstone-Porcupine Hills areas southwest of Calgary will close hundreds of kilometres of unofficial trails for the popular machines.

It will replace them with a network of trails built to resist erosion, stream damage and critical wildlife habitat.

The trail density will be reduced to the level at which scientists say allows for grizzly bears to remain on the landscape.

The government says the plan attempts to balance the needs of OHV users, ranchers, conservationists, hikers, bikers and industry.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Alberta Environment
Alberta Government
alberta park trails
erosion
Grizzly Bears
Livingstone-Porcupine Hills
Off-highway vehicles
OHV
southern foothills

