Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

The Alberta government is releasing plans for two heavily used areas of the southern foothills that include restricting off-highway vehicles to designated trails.

The plans for the Livingstone-Porcupine Hills areas southwest of Calgary will close hundreds of kilometres of unofficial trails for the popular machines.

It will replace them with a network of trails built to resist erosion, stream damage and critical wildlife habitat.

The trail density will be reduced to the level at which scientists say allows for grizzly bears to remain on the landscape.

The government says the plan attempts to balance the needs of OHV users, ranchers, conservationists, hikers, bikers and industry.