Uber Eats most loyal Calgary customer ordered 232 times in 2017

Thursday marks one year since Uber Eats first began delivering meals to hungry Calgarians wherever they may want them.

To mark the anniversary, the company released data on the most surprising trends from the past year.

They have delivered more than 20 different cuisines to customers all over the city.

The three most interesting places delivered to were the Calgary Tower, the Arts Commons and the Devonian Gardens, according to a release from Uber Eats.

The most orders made by an individual user in the past year was 232.

Uber Eats also found that each Calgary neighborhood appears to have different food cravings.

Here is a list of Calgary’s downtown neighbourhoods’ most ordered food items:

Beltline: pad thai and green curry

pad thai and green curry Bridgeland: butter chicken and pizza

butter chicken and pizza Downtown: pho and Jamaican bowls

pho and Jamaican bowls East village: ice cream and cakes

ice cream and cakes Inglewood: candy and lemonade

candy and lemonade Kensington: shawarma and pad thai

shawarma and pad thai Vic Park: pizza and pies

To celebrate their first birthday, Uber Eats is offering a one dollar delivery charge from May 17 to 30.