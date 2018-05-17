Evacuation alerts extended in Keremeos

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has expanded an evacuation alert in Keremeos in the Similkameen Valley.

The expanded alert was issued early Thursday afternoon for Electoral Area “G” due to the breach of Keremeos Creek overnight.

The creek breached its banks along the 2500 block of Highway 3, east of town.

According to the RDOS, some properties on this alert overlap an earlier alert issued on May 9 due to the high levels in the Similkameen River.

The map below shows the latest properties added to the alert. They are the ones within the black border

That brings the total number of properties on alert to 61.