Your Victoria Day long-weekend guide to parks, getting around and having fun safely

The Victoria Day weekend is a busy time in the province. We’ve assembled a quick guide to help you and your family get the most out of the weekend.

Banff National Park and other provincial parks

The Banff and Lake Louise Tourism organization has built a website with tips, tools and resources to help visitors navigate the area.

“[The site] provides all the information visitors need to go car-free in Banff and Lake Louise with detailed transit and shuttle route descriptions, frequency and fares,” the organization said in a news release Wednesday.

The website also features information on bike rentals, walking trails and tours. The organization has also put in a trip planning tool that “helps reduce congestion at popular locations by outlining different times to visit key attractions and promoting lesser-known areas,” the release said.

Alberta Parks has issued a liquor ban effective May 17 at 12 p.m. It is in effect until 6 p.m. May 21. The following parks fall under the ban:

“This temporary liquor ban is implemented to deter criminal and offensive behaviour, underage drinking and excessive partying on the May long weekend, which were concerns at these campgrounds previously,” the website said.

Taking your ATV out for a spin? Don’t drink and drive

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging ATV users not to drink and drive this weekend.

“An average of 14 people die each year in ATV incidents — and more than half of all ATV fatalities between 2002 and 2013 tested positive for alcohol,” AHS said in a news release Thursday.

AHS is also asking drivers to always wear a helmet and get hands-on training before taking the vehicle out.

“Rollovers cause more than half of ATV deaths,” the release said. “Learn what makes an ATV roll and how you can prevent it.”

Fire bans across the province

It may be tempting to have a campfire this weekend; however, depending on where you are going, there may be a fire ban in place. Be sure to check the Global News fire ban page which has a detailed list of bans and advisories across the province. The province also has a detailed fire ban webpage as well.