Okanagan Lake predicted to rise close to last year’s high levels

Okanagan Lake isn’t predicted to rise higher than last year’s water levels but it will likely be close.

That is the prediction from The Water Stewardship Branch of the B.C. Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD).

As of Thursday morning, the level in Okanagan Lake sat at 342.41 metres, that’s only 7 centimetres below full pool, which is at 342.48 metres.

According to FLNRORD, the lake is expected to rise to 343.00 metres in the next 10 to 14 days.

During the devastating flood season of 2017, lake levels reached 343.25.

That’s a difference of 25 centimetres between 2017 and what it’s expected to rise to this year.

Emergency officials urge waterfront residents and those in low-lying areas to be flood prepared by sandbagging around properties and securing docks.

To avoid sandbagging too low, residents should prepare their properties at the level that was sufficient to protect properties last year.