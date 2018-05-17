Police have located missing Bradford teens

South Simcoe police say they have located the two teenage boys who were reported missing from the Bradford area Thursday morning.
According to police, 14-year-old Nolan Franczyk, and 13-year-old Ryan Moon have been located safe and sound in Toronto.
The teenagers were seen leaving their homes separately Thursday at around 6:20 a.m., and were located by police Thursday afternoon.
