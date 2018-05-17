Canada
May 17, 2018 1:48 pm

Police have located missing Bradford teens

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe Police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
South Simcoe police say they have located the two teenage boys who were reported missing from the Bradford area Thursday morning.

According to police, 14-year-old Nolan Franczyk, and 13-year-old Ryan Moon have been located safe and sound in Toronto.

The teenagers were seen leaving their homes separately Thursday at around 6:20 a.m., and were located by police Thursday afternoon.

