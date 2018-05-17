Money
May 17, 2018

Manitoba gas prices increasing, still lower than other parts of Canada

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Gas prices in Winnipeg are on the rise ahead of May long weekend

Austin Siragusa / Global News
From rural communities to the city. Gas prices are rising across the province ahead of the May Long weekend.

According to Todd MacKay of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, prices will only continue to climb when the Provincial government introduces a carbon tax Sept. 1.

“This is a really tough situation for a lot of families, and there aren’t a lot of choices,” MacKay said.

“Alot of whats going into your tank… it’s not gasoline, its not diesel, it’s tax.”

The carbon tax will add six cents per litre of tax on gasoline once it is introduced.

Although Manitoba drivers will be feeling it in the pocketbook with the rising prices, it’s not nearly as bad here as in other provinces across the county.

This chart from GasBuddy shows the prices at the pump:

Gas prices across the country (cents per litre)According to Gas Buddy, gas prices across the country haven’t been this high since 2014.

