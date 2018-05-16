Gas prices could go up higher for May long

As gasoline prices fluctuate day-to-day, what should Manitobans expect at the pump come May long weekend?

Senior Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy.com, Dan McTeague said it is his guess that prices will go up by the end of the work week.

“We’re getting to that point where a $1.30 a litre is starting to hurt and so, it’s 50/50, but I’m going with an increase bringing us to $1.32 by Friday.”

McTeague said we are price takers here in Manitoba without any refineries, so we are simply “caught.”

He added that the high price is due to two main factors, increasing demand in the United States and off-line refineries in Edmonton.