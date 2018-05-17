Vehicle clocked driving more than 175 km/h on Hwy. 401 in Elgin

A Toronto man was charged with stunt driving after he was allegedly clocked driving more than 175 km/h along Hwy. 401 in Elgin County, provincial police said.

Police said they nabbed the pick-up truck earlier this week as it drove along the westbound 401 near Dutton, Ont.

READ MORE: Cambridge woman charged with stunt driving with kids in the car

Few other details have been released, but provincial police said a 46-year-old Toronto man had been charged and had his licence suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

It comes as police gear up for a busy Victoria Day long weekend.

“The Elgin County OPP would like to remind all road users that this long weekend will see greater volumes of traffic on our roadways,” said police in a statement.

READ MORE: OPP release sobering stats ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

Police say the big four factors — distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving, and lack of a seatbelt — are to blame for a majority of road fatalities in the province. A majority of the deaths are preventable, police say.

Last year, provincial police say 343 people were killed on OPP-patrolled roads, the highest number of road fatalities in five years.