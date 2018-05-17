City suing builders behind Winnipeg Police headquarters

The City of Winnipeg has launched a lawsuit against the companies behind the design and construction of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters at 245 Smith ST.

The statement of claim was filed this week against Caspian Construction and engineering design group, AAR.

The city is suing for a breach of contractual duties that lead to a ‘number of defects and deficiencies’ in the WPS Headquarters.

There are more than two dozen defects listed in the claim, including:

significant deterioration of a structural slab at Level 1

poorly installed waterproofing membrane

concrete that has started to dislodge and fall at the P1 level

no functioning foundation drainage system at the P2 level, which the claims says leads to water penetration at a number of locations

delay in emergency lighting upon power interruption

The lawsuit alleges that as a result of the ‘breach of contract and/or negligence of Caspian and/or AAR, the City has incurred significant expenses to repair and/or replace the deficiencies.’

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The WPS headquarters opened in 2016, $80 million dollars over budget.

An RCMP investigation into Caspian Construction was launched in 2014.