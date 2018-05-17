Liberals name candidate in Essex

The Ontario Liberal Party has named their candidate in Essex. Kate Festeryga secured the nomination Wednesday.

“Essex County is my home, and it needs a strong voice at Queen’s Park that reflects its importance in our province,” said Festeryga.

In a release from the party, Festergya, who works as an issues manager with the Ontario government, said her “experiences in the front line of public service help her understand how to accomplish real, positive change for the people in her community and build up the programs and services that people rely on.”

“Health care, transportation and education — government has a role to play in making sure people have fair and equal access to these, and we can’t get there without a solid plan we know will work,” she said.

The party says Festergya is a longtime activist who has worked on multiple campaigns including Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run.