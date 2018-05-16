Tenants of building with roof torn off in windstorm forced to move

More than 80 Kingston tenants are still feeling the effects of the brutal windstorm that swept through the region last month. Now they are on the hunt for a new place to live. This, after a notice was posted on their door last month to “vacate the premises” for mandatory renovations by May 31st.

Doug Russell has lived in the apartment for nearly 10 years and is not sure where he could end up.

“I knew I could face homelessness. Financially, what was I going to do? I’m almost ready to have a nervous breakdown here.”

The three-storey building suffered extensive damage after last month’s powerful windstorm. It had parts of the roof torn off by strong wind gusts, leaving a portion of it hanging to the side.

Residents have been asked to find another place to live on their own dime, with tenants like Russell unsure where they will go, come the end of the month.

“I can’t be out on the street with a heart condition and I can’t afford a motel room so that’s out of the question.”

CKWS reached out to Nalkan Inc. Properties to inquire about the claims. They replied in an email to say the repairs are due to extensive damage from the windstorm and “the discovery of asbestos in the building” which requires safety protocols. In regards to the costs to tenants, the owner says house insurance should help them recover costs.

Russell, along with several others, have even retained legal aid to help them explore their options. Russell plans on staying put to see how things play out.

“I’m going to stand my ground here and see what happens at the end of the month.”