COMMENTARY: Ontario election candidates offer their take on ‘Laurel vs Yanny’ debate

Global News is publishing a series of commentary cartoons, created by cartoonist Kagan McLeod, in the lead-up to the Ontario provincial election on June 7.

This week’s cartoon depicts Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath jumping on the “Laurel or Yanny” meme that’s been dividing the Internet.

— Kagan McLeod is a Toronto-based cartoonist and illustrator whose work has appeared in Maclean’s, the National Post, Toronto Life, New York magazine and other publications.