1st Happy Wall in Canada arrives in Edmonton

Say hello to Happy Wall!

The 17-metre-long pixel art installation will be calling Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton home for the next year.

The wall is covered in 1,040 coloured pixels made out of reclaimed wood that can be flipped around to create images or phrases.

With the closure of Churchill Square this summer to allow for LRT construction, Tannia Franke with the City of Edmonton said they were looking to for ways to show the square is still a “vibrant, welcoming place.”

“When heading to the Art Gallery of Alberta, Winspear Centre, Citadel Theatre, or TIX on the Square, we hope people will stop by Happy Wall to play and add their own message or picture,” Franke said.

Happy Wall was created in 2014 by Copenhagen artist Thomas Dambo to revitalize construction sites.

“That’s why Happy Wall was a perfect fit to bring some colour and energy to Sir Winston Churchill Square during construction,” Bob Rasko with the Edmonton Arts Council said. “We can’t wait to see the creative messages and images that Edmontonians dream up over the next year.”

This is the first time a Canadian city will be hosting the wall. Previously it has been in Denmark, Chile, Brazil and the United States.

Edmontonians are encouraged to visit the wall and share a message or an image and share their creation with the hashtag #HappyWall.