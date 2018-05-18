Victoria Day: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Victoria Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

Throughout out Waterloo region

Most stores including grocery stores, shopping malls, liquor stores and post offices will be closed.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste collection will remain on schedule.

All regional offices, libraries, employment resource centres, libraries and daycare centres will be closed.

Malls and most stores will be closed throughout the region although most cinemas, gas stations and some drug stores will be open.

There will be no Canada Post mail delivery and most post offices will be closed, however, the organization says on its website that locations “operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.”

Grand Rapids Transit will operate on Sunday service schedule. Ainslie Street Terminal and Charles Street Terminal will remain open.

Go Transit will operate on Saturday service schedule.

Cambridge

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

McDougall Cottage

Fashion History Museum

The Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Libraries, arenas and swimming pools

City hall

Kitchener

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is open

City Hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

All libraries, swimming pools, the Budd Park soccer facility and community centres will be closed. Bridgeport and Williamsburg community centres will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld Arena are open for scheduled rentals. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track at Activa Sportsplex has modified hours.

The Aud is open for regularly scheduled rentals, as well as for the K-W Kennel Club’s Annual Dog Show.

Joseph Schneider Haus, THEMUSEUM, Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, Steckle Farm, Homer Watson House & Gallery are all closed.

Waterloo

All recreational facilities in Waterloo are closed.

The City of Waterloo Museum, the Clay & Glass Gallery and the University of Waterloo: Earth Sciences Museum are all closed.