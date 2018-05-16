Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, record breaking heat and rain

Snow and record breaking 30 degree heat, all on the same day and now rain is on the way.

Record Heat and Snow

Record heat hit Saskatchewan on Tuesday as temperatures soared into the low 30s for the first time this year.

A total of four sites across Saskatchewan saw the hottest May 15 ever recorded, including Prince Albert, breaking a record from 101 years ago.

Saskatoon reached 32.1 degrees in the afternoon, which was still a few degrees shy of the record high of 35.0 degrees from 1931 for that date.

Meantime, parts of northern Saskatchewan saw snow that accumulated in areas around Wollaston Lake and McClean Lake on Tuesday, which continued into Key Lake on Wednesday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

The hottest day so far this year was followed by the warmest morning low of the year Wednesday morning as we only cooled back to 11 degrees to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning with a breezy wind up to 22 km/h at times, which helped warm us up into the low 20s before noon.

Saskatoon has already made it up to 18 degrees on this Wednesday morning, shooting for a high in the mid-20s! https://t.co/GRRH1rEkcL #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/qtbWSGqOQS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 16, 2018

During the afternoon a band of rain pushing north of Saskatoon is expected to bring some much needed rain to areas dealing with fires into the evening as mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers continue in the city with a daytime high in the mid-20s expected.

Wednesday Night

There is a slight chance of showers during the evening hours with clouds sticking around overnight as we cool back into single digits.

Thursday

A system sliding by south of the area will bring in bands of rain during the day on Thursday, which is much needed moisture and will help improve the extreme fire danger rating across the region.

5 to 10 millimetres is possible with locally up to 20 to 25 millimetres in the areas that see the heaviest bands setup over them during the day as we climb up to an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

Winds will be breezy during the day, with sustained speeds around 30 km/h with gusts in excess of 50 km/h expected at times.

Friday

Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week with just a few clouds potentially passing through during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler during the day behind the system, with an afternoon high stuck in the teens.

May Long Weekend Outlook

Heat and sunshine will be back in full swing for the May long weekend as an upper ridge builds in, pushing afternoon highs from the low 20s Saturday into the mid-20s Sunday and Victoria Day Monday.

Saskatoon was the setting for Rhonda to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for May 16:

