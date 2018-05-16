Cambridge woman gets to keep her pet pot-bellied pig (for now)

A Cambridge woman will be allowed to keep her pet pot-bellied pig, at least for the rest of 2018.

Tracy Baker appeared at city council on Tuesday night to try to plead her case to keep her pet pig and was granted a reprieve of sorts.

“Council directed staff to undertake a review of the animal control by-law and to report back in the New Year,” Cambridge City Council clerk Michael Di Lullo told Global News in an email. “Therefore, no further action at this point on the topic.”

Exotic pets are prohibited in Cambridge under By-law No. 171-13. Included in the ban are Artiodactyl, a group which includes cattle, goats and, of course, pigs.

On Tuesday night, Baker told Global News she was cautiously happy about the council’s ruling.

“I am happy with this but I know it isn’t over yet. The humane society doesn’t believe mini or potbelly pigs belong in the city,” she said on Facebook. “I would just like people to be open minded and realize these pigs are bred to be domesticated animals.

“They are not like farm pigs that are bred for profit or for food. They are smart, clean, loving and sensitive animals.”

On May 2, a Cambridge animal control officer notified Baker that she had two weeks to get rid of the pig or face a fine and the possibility of losing her companion.

Baker received Snowflake as a Christmas gift in 2015 and says the pig helps fill a void.

“The year before that [2015] I lost my pug and my cat, which upset my daughter and I,” Baker told Global News on Monday. “Then my daughter went off to university in September. So in December, along came Snowflake.

“I am a single parent. It was kind of heartbreaking, so all of these losses and you’re a social person for your family.”

A #Cambridge resident goes before City Council tomorrow to plead her case in a dispute over her pot bellied pig. Bylaw enforcement says “Snowflake” has to go. Tracy Baker is looking for an exemption. More tonight on @globalnewsto. pic.twitter.com/rwA0ibAoZj — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) May 14, 2018

Baker told Global News on Monday she would rather move than give up her portly companion.

“Snowy, I love her no matter what and I don’t want to give her up,” Baker said. “And I am going to fight to the end If I have to. If I have to move, I know Guelph accepts pigs and mini-pigs. Their by-law allows for it.”

— With files from Mark Carcasole and Jessica Patton