Bob Layton: Badge of honour?

Who can forget the look on Green Party MP Elizabeth May’s face as the police lead her away from the Kinder Morgan terminals in Burnaby? It was free publicity. She and NDP MP Kennedy Stewart and others defied a court order asking protesters to stay away.

As the May 31 deadline gets closer, prosecutors in B.C. are showing more interest than the prime minister in respecting Kinder Morgan’s investment, although Finance Minister Bill Morneau is prepared to put taxpayer’s money where Ottawa’s mouth is.

At the same time, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is standing by to turn off the tap, if needed.

The protesters who ignored the court order are now charged with criminal contempt of court.

But wait — it sounds worse than it really is.

Stewart pleaded guilty and paid a $500 fine. He says he has no regrets about what he did, and now, with this publicity boost, he’s running for mayor of Vancouver.

May is due in court at the end of the month, knowing the case will not affect her ability to hold office or travel.

If she receives a fine, I’m betting it becomes an environmentalist’s badge of honour.

I wonder if Mike Hudema or Al Gore or David Suzuki will want one.

Less than two weeks till May 31.

Let me know what you think is going to happen.

Bob Layton is news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.