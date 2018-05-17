Victoria Day in Barrie: What’s open and closed

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, May 21 for Victoria Day. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s closed:

Georgian Mall

Kozlov Centre

Bayfield Mall

Barrie Public Library (closed Sunday and Monday)

LCBO and Beer Stores across the city

Government offices

Elementary and secondary schools

Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday

Most banks across the city

Zehrs grocery stores

Sobeys grocery store

Garbage curbside collection in the city will be shifted one day

What’s open:

Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most restaurants and bars across the city

Tanger Outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Most downtown parking options are free on Victoria Day (with the exception of the Spirit Catcher Lot, North Marina Lot and Lakeshore Lot)

Movie theatres

Canada’s Wonderland is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some pharmacies across the city will be open with altered hours

Transit: