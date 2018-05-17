Victoria Day in Barrie: What’s open and closed
Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, May 21 for Victoria Day. Here’s what you can expect.
What’s closed:
- Georgian Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Bayfield Mall
- Barrie Public Library (closed Sunday and Monday)
- LCBO and Beer Stores across the city
- Government offices
- Elementary and secondary schools
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday
- Most banks across the city
- Zehrs grocery stores
- Sobeys grocery store
- Garbage curbside collection in the city will be shifted one day
What’s open:
- Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Most restaurants and bars across the city
- Tanger Outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Most downtown parking options are free on Victoria Day (with the exception of the Spirit Catcher Lot, North Marina Lot and Lakeshore Lot)
- Movie theatres
- Canada’s Wonderland is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Some pharmacies across the city will be open with altered hours
Transit:
- Go Transit does not operate on Victoria Day
- Barrie Transit does not operate on Victoria Day
