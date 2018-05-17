Canada
May 17, 2018 8:32 am

Victoria Day in Barrie: What’s open and closed

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

What's open and closed in Barrie as we head into the Victoria Day long weekend.

File
A A

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Monday, May 21 for Victoria Day. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s closed:

  • Georgian Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Barrie Public Library (closed Sunday and Monday)
  • LCBO and Beer Stores across the city
  • Government offices
  • Elementary and secondary schools
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday
  • Most banks across the city
  • Zehrs grocery stores
  • Sobeys grocery store
  • Garbage curbside collection in the city will be shifted one day

READ MORE: OPP release sobering stats ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

What’s open:

  • Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Most restaurants and bars across the city
  • Tanger Outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Most downtown parking options are free on Victoria Day (with the exception of the Spirit Catcher Lot, North Marina Lot and Lakeshore Lot)
  • Movie theatres
  • Canada’s Wonderland is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Some pharmacies across the city will be open with altered hours

Transit:

  • Go Transit does not operate on Victoria Day
  • Barrie Transit does not operate on Victoria Day

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Victoria Day
City Of Barrie
Victoria Day
what's close
What's open

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News