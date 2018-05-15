OPP release sobering stats ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

As the Victoria Day long weekend approaches, the OPP are sharing some sobering statistics.

Provincial Police say they recorded 48 motorcyclist deaths last year, a 10-year high, and 22 of them were not the at-fault driver.

OPP say among the top contributing factors in the deaths were alcohol/drug impairment (six), improper turn (six), excessive speed (five) and fail to yield (five).

Twenty-two off-road vehicle drivers died last year, including nine who did not wear a helmet.

The same number of deaths occurred in 2016, with the same number of victims found without a helmet.

Police say the leading primary cause was loss of control.

“Last year, the OPP saw the highest number of road fatalities in five years, with 343 people losing their lives,” said Commissioner Vince Hawkes. “Regardless of where your travels take you this week and over the weekend, please know that driving safely means driving the number of road deaths way down. The OPP, our policing partners and the thousands of families travelling on Ontario roads this week are counting on you to help make that happen.”

OPP and police services from across the province will be conducting their annual enforcement blitz during the Victoria Day long weekend that will include an education and enforcement campaign aimed at seatbelt use, impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.