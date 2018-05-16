Fire destroys Penticton home

A Penticton family is homeless after their residence burned to the ground.

The fire was reported at approximately 3 a.m. today at 4003 Finnerty Road in south Penticton.

“On arrival we had flames through the roof and confirmed everyone was out of the home,” fire chief Larry Watkinson said.

“PFD made an aggressive interior attack, but was forced out due to structural integrity of the home. At that time we continued our efforts from the exterior of the home.”

No word yet on the cause.