Justin Trudeau kicks off 3-day U.S. trip as NAFTA talks deadline looms

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will throw out a pitch for free trade in the heart of American baseball culture this morning.

Trudeau will kick off a three-day U.S. trip with a commencement speech for New York University at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

His visit comes as target date to complete negotiations for a modernized North American Free Trade Agreement looms later this week.

READ MORE: 4 challenges NAFTA negotiations are facing as deadline looms

This will be the second time this year an audience of American students will hear from Trudeau directly on why the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is so critical for both countries and why NAFTA needs to be salvaged.

He told students at the University of Chicago in February that tearing up NAFTA — a threat made repeatedly by U.S. President Donald Trump — would hurt millions of Americans.

This is the 16th time Trudeau has taken a working trip to the U.S. since becoming prime minister in 2015 and the 10th since Trump became president.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Trump talk about immediately wrapping up NAFTA deal in phone call

In addition to the commencement speech today, Trudeau will receive an honorary degree from New York University.