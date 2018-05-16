Politics
Justin Trudeau kicks off 3-day U.S. trip as NAFTA talks deadline looms

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will throw out a pitch for free trade in the heart of American baseball culture this morning.

Trudeau will kick off a three-day U.S. trip with a commencement speech for New York University at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

His visit comes as target date to complete negotiations for a modernized North American Free Trade Agreement looms later this week.

This will be the second time this year an audience of American students will hear from Trudeau directly on why the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is so critical for both countries and why NAFTA needs to be salvaged.

He told students at the University of Chicago in February that tearing up NAFTA — a threat made repeatedly by U.S. President Donald Trump — would hurt millions of Americans.

This is the 16th time Trudeau has taken a working trip to the U.S. since becoming prime minister in 2015 and the 10th since Trump became president.

In addition to the commencement speech today, Trudeau will receive an honorary degree from New York University.

