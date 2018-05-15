Two motorcycles impounded by Steinbach RCMP due to excessive speed, dangerous driving

Steinbach RCMP impounded two motorcycles last Friday after one was caught going twice the speed limit on the highway, while the other was weaving in and out of traffic.

Around 9 pm, officers caught a motorcyclist travelling at 202 km/h on Highway 52 between La Broquerie and Steinbach. The speed limit is 100 km/h.

A man, 21, was fined $1385 while his driver’s licence and motorcycle were confiscated.

RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel says he was also issued a serious offense notice.

“So what that means is… he needs to appear before an MPI adjudicator and they will decide what happens with his license,” she said.

READ MORE: Quebec speeder slapped with hefty fine after police clock him at 240km/h

About two hours later, Mounties noticed another motorcyclist fail to stop at two stop signs and a red light in the city of Steinbach. The driver was also weaving in and out of traffic before he was stopped.

A 20-year-old had his licence and vehicle seized.

Seel says both drivers are lucky they weren’t hurt.

“Motorcycles can go pretty quickly and as a driver, you’re not really protected on a motorcycle either, right? There’s a lot of risk involved there,” she said.