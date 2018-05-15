10-year-old Nanaimo girl seriously injured in dog attack; father claims dogs’ owners ‘just took off’

WARNING: Story contains graphic details and images

A Nanaimo father says his 10-year-old daughter is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a pair of off-leash dogs this weekend.

Three kids were sitting on the front lawn of a home on Ranchview Drive on Saturday morning when two dogs charged them.

“My daughter singled herself out, because she went in one direction while the other two kids went in the other direction and the dogs just went after her,” father Dave Skarbo said.

“The one dog jumped onto her back and grabbed her by the head, pulled her to the ground, and the other dog grabbed onto her arm, started thrashing and dragged her out into the street.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman speaks out after dog attack left her needing 85 staples in her leg

Neighbours tried to pull the dogs off her, Skarbo said.

He said the dogs’ owners then “just came and grabbed their dogs and left.”

“They didn’t check to see if she was OK… they just took off.”

The dogs were seized by animal control and euthanized, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Dog attack in Langley park leaves 1 dog dead, 1 injured

The girl suffered deep bites on her arm, according to Skarbo.

“There were two doctors that worked for an hour-and-a-half putting in stitches to sew things back together,” he said.

He said his daughter is fortunate there was no tendon or nerve damage, but still has a long recovery ahead of her.

“There’s the physical side of it, but mentally, we just don’t know yet,” he said. “We haven’t had a chance to meet a counsellor. My wife and I and our younger daughter, we saw things that we don’t need to see, that stick with you.

“It’s just a situation you don’t want to ever be in.”

— With files from Kylie Stanton