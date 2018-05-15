Windy Winnipeg conditions create challenges for drivers and pedestrians

There’s no snow, smoke or smog on the horizon, but the skyline is still incredibly hazy due to soil blowing around Winnipeg.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts between 50 km/hr and 70 km/h for much of Tuesday.

Drivers in some parts of the city submitted pictures to 680 CJOB of reduced visibility due to the dust.

Conditions have been incredibly dry for weeks. By the end of Tuesday Winnipeg will have gone 33 days without any measurable rain.

Wind gusts are expected to drop to about 15 km/hr by 7:00 p.m.