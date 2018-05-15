Lansdowne first neighbourhood in Canada to achieve LEED stage 3 certification: City of Ottawa

The city said Tuesday at the Environment and Climate Protection Committee that Lansdowne is the first neighbourhood in Canada to achieve LEED Stage 3 Built Project Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The committee also heard that the number of environmentally sustainable buildings continues to grow in Ottawa. The city has 27 LEED-certified buildings, including the Minto Recreation Complex, which received Silver certification in 2017.

The committee approved amendments Tuesday that clarify language in the water by-law and update certain roles and responsibilities. The committee also ended the home dialysis grant program because the Ontario government now offers a grant that covers 100 per cent of the water and electricity costs related to receiving the treatment at home.

For the fifth year in a row, the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change rated all of Ottawa’s drinking water systems as 100 per cent compliant.

The committee also directed staff to participate in the federal government’s consultation on reducing plastic waste. Staff will also look at best practices from other cities across the country, and report back to the committee in a waste diversion report scheduled for later this year.

Items from Tuesday’s committee meeting will go to council on May 23.