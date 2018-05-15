B.C. flooding news Tuesday: Township of Langley issues evacuation alert amid rising water levels

The Township of Langley issued an evacuation alert on Tuesday for the unprotected floodplain areas of northwest Langley and Glen Valley, as well as Brae Island and McMillan Island.

READ MORE: All eyes on the Fraser River with high water levels set to match 2012

A post on the township’s website said the Mission Gauge reached 5.5 metres and warned that “should the warm weather pattern continue, current predictions indicate that we could experience water levels up to 6.0m by Friday and peak around 6.6m by early-mid next week.”

A highstream flow advisory was issued for the Fraser River on May 10.

The province’s River Forecast Centre said warmer than normal temperatures across the province over the last several weeks have prompted the snowpack runoff for the Fraser River to arrive earlier than normal.

— With files from Simon Little