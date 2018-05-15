brad dean
May 15, 2018 1:57 pm

Driver pleads guilty in connection with 2016 crash that killed cyclist in Richmond

By Online News Producer  Global News

From 2016: Hundreds of cyclists held a memorial ride for Brad Dean, and called for safety improvements on the roads in the wake of his tragic death. Jill Bennett reports.

A driver has pleaded guilty to a charge connected with a 2016 crash that killed a cyclist in Richmond.

Michael Fan pleaded guilty to driving without due care following the death of cyclist Brad Dean. Two other cyclists were also injured.

The Crown is seeking an $1,800 fine and a one-year driving ban.

Fan faced a single count of driving with undue care under the Motor Vehicle Act, but was not being charged criminally, a decision that outraged Dean’s family.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras and Tanya Beja

Global News