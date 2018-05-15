Governor General Julie Payette pays first official visit to Alberta

Canada’s Governor General is paying her first official visit to Alberta Tuesday, starting with a stop at the legislature.

Julie Payette is to spend the day in Edmonton before travelling to Calgary on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Former astronaut Julie Payette sworn in as Canada’s 29th Governor General

In Edmonton, she is to make a speech to the legislature, where members of the public are invited to the 9:30 a.m. welcome ceremony.

The province said as part of the proceedings, the Governor General will receive military honours, including a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, and the Vice Regal Salute and a 21-gun salute from the 20th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

It’s beautiful outside.

If you’re able, come by your Legislature to check out the ceremony.

The guard of honour will march into the Legislature grounds at 9:30, there will be the “Viceregal Salute” and even a 21-gun salute.#ableg #abpoli https://t.co/KKU2Qg2BvN — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 15, 2018

In the afternoon, Payette will address MLAs in the legislature.

She will also meet with officials of Canmet Energy in the nearby town of Devon, to learn more about their work on developing cleaner fossil fuels.

In Calgary on Wednesday, the former astronaut is to discuss space exploration with students at Robert Thirsk High School.

She also plans to visit the University of Calgary to learn about computer-assisted advances in neurosurgery.

She’s also to meet with high school students at WinSport, a training facility for high-performance athletes.

Payette’s visit comes on the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also in Edmonton and Calgary.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News