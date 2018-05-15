Police seeking to identify men accused of break-in at Stroud convenience store

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in connection with a break-in at a Stroud convenience store.

According to police, they were called to the store on Yonge Street at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, after a passerby saw the door had been smashed. When police arrived, they confirmed the safe was missing.

Officers viewed surveillance footage and saw two men smashing the front door, grabbing several items and leaving, before returning to take the safe. According to the footage, this occurred around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Two Bradford men facing charges after taxi dispatcher was assaulted

According to police, the two suspects are men, between the ages of 16 and 20, with slim builds and are approximately five-foot-10-inches, to six-feet tall.

Police say the first suspect was seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, a black backpack, blue sneakers and was wearing a surgical-style mask over his nose and mouth.

The second suspect was wearing a navy hoodie with maroon pants, a navy backpack and black sneakers. Police say he was not wearing a mask.

According to police, the two men escaped with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police are asking anyone who may be able to help them identify the pair of suspects to please call 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.