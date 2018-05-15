man arrested in connection with child abduction in London

London police have arrested a man in connection with a child abduction in the city’s northeast end.

Details are scarce, but police say the man was taken into custody Monday evening and charges are pending.

It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when officers say a four-year-old girl playing outside with her sibling in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue was picked up by a man.

READ MORE: Man sought by London police after 4-year-old child abducted

According to police, witnesses saw the vehicle drive through the neighbourhood before dropping the girl off in the same area where she was picked up.

She ran home to tell her parents what happened and investigators say she was not physically injured.

Witnesses were able to identify the vehicle involved as an older model, gold-beige Chevrolet Impala.

Police also released a suspect description.

Const. Sandasha Bough says tiny details about an incident can make or break a case.

“If you can provide the best description possible, be it of the person or the vehicle, that little bit of information —whether you think it’s small or large — could actually help us solve an investigation,” said Bough.

The London Police Service says it also wants to remind parents to talk to their children about personal safety.

READ MORE: Arrest made in attempted abduction in Kitchener

“Talk to them about talking to individuals, whether they’re a stranger or someone they know. If they’re ever placed in a situation that feels uncomfortable or ‘not right’ [tell them to] try and get the best description possible of any of the individuals involved,” said Bough. “That goes for people who witness these events as well.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will release more information as it becomes available.