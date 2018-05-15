Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 15, 2018 6:21 am

Wynne and Horwath campaign in southwestern Ontario while Ford holds Toronto rally

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alan Carter delves into which 2018 Ontario election candidate the voting public trusts the most.

A A

Two of the major party leaders will be campaigning for the June 7 election in southwestern Ontario today.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is to make an announcement this morning in Waterloo, and in the afternoon makes an announcement in London and visits a brewery in Guelph.

READ MORE: How will Ontario’s parties tackle the provincial deficit?

Story continues below

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath plans to make a campaign announcement in London this morning and attend a campaign event in Paris this afternoon before holding a health-care focused town hall this evening in Kitchener.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has a relatively light day with a morning rally in Toronto – the only item on his schedule.

READ MORE: Ontario election: NDP overtakes Liberals as the ‘Anti-Ford’ party, according to Ipsos poll

The Green party released its platform Monday, with billions promised for energy conservation grants and mental health supports.

The Greens say they would move to a clean economy by supporting jobs in cleantech and would commit to a 100 per cent renewable energy supply by 2050.

VIDEO: Federal government keeps close eye on Ontario election

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Provincial Election
Provincial Election
provincial election Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News