Wynne and Horwath campaign in southwestern Ontario while Ford holds Toronto rally

Two of the major party leaders will be campaigning for the June 7 election in southwestern Ontario today.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is to make an announcement this morning in Waterloo, and in the afternoon makes an announcement in London and visits a brewery in Guelph.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath plans to make a campaign announcement in London this morning and attend a campaign event in Paris this afternoon before holding a health-care focused town hall this evening in Kitchener.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has a relatively light day with a morning rally in Toronto – the only item on his schedule.

The Green party released its platform Monday, with billions promised for energy conservation grants and mental health supports.

The Greens say they would move to a clean economy by supporting jobs in cleantech and would commit to a 100 per cent renewable energy supply by 2050.

