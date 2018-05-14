Major fire forces Le Devoir staff out of downtown Montreal building

A four-alarm fire has forced the staff of Le Devoir to leave their building located in downtown Montreal.

Brian Myles, the director of the French-language newspaper, said on Twitter that staff members are out of danger but that the building is heavily damaged.

“We are safe and sound at Le Devoir,” he said.

Journalists with the newspaper said the fire broke out in the building’s roof early Monday evening.

Lisa-Marie Gervais, a journalist with Le Devoir, said staff left the offices on the ninth floor when they started to smell smoke.

Montreal’s fire department said it might have to cut power in the area as firefighters continue to try to put out the flames.

The public is asked to avoid the area near Ste-Catherine and Berri streets.