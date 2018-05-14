Two Bradford men facing charges after taxi dispatcher was assaulted

Two Bradford men are facing several charges after a dispatcher at a Bradford taxi company was assaulted early Monday morning.

South Simcoe Police were called to the taxi dispatch office at 1:30 a.m., Monday morning, where a dispatcher told them two men had entered the office looking for a taxi to get home, and had inquired about the cost.

The conversation turned into an argument, and the employee asked the men to leave. When they refused, the dispatcher attempted to grab one of the men, and was hit in the face by the second man, police said.

According to the dispatcher, once the two men were outside, they tried to re-enter by kicking the door, causing damage.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before they arrived. However, they arrested one man on a nearby street. The second man was chased on foot, and was eventually caught and arrested.

Police then searched the men, and found one to be carrying a knife.

A 20-year-old Bradford man has been charged with uttering threats, mischief and breach of probation.

The second suspect, an 18-year-old Bradford man, has been charged with assault, mischief and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to police, the men were transported to the South Division station, but were released with a promise to appear in court.