One dead in crash near Drayton: OPP

Wellington OPP say a woman was killed in a crash near Drayton on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision north of the town on Wellington Road 8 at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said initial reports indicated that a vehicle went into a ditch.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $13K in drugs, man arrested

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

Wellington Road 8 was closed between Sideroad 12 and Sideroad 15 for the investigation, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Drayton is about 45 kilometres northwest of Guelph.