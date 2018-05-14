2 men facing slew of charges after vehicle pursuit: Yorkton RCMP

Yorkton RCMP has made two arrests as a result of a vehicle pursuit that took place on Highway 10 near Yorkton, Sask.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on May 12, Yorkton RCMP received a call that a suspect who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants was seen in a vehicle at a local business. Soon after, police received a second call that the same vehicle was seen travelling south on Highway 10.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to bring it to a complete stop. However, the vehicle then accelerated in an attempt to flee from authorities, police said.

A monitored pursuit was initiated involving several police vehicles along rural roads south of Yorkton, and after eventually colliding with police, the vehicle came to a stop.

Two men were arrested without further incident.

Colton LaBelle, 19, is facing more than 10 charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault on a peace officer with a weapon and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Scott Mehling, 31, faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

Labelle remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in a Yorkton courtroom on these charges on May 18.

Mehling was released on conditions but will be back in court on May 30.