Canada
May 14, 2018 4:06 pm

Ontario beekeepers suffer ‘unsustainable losses’ over the winter

By Staff The Canadian Press

AP/Yves Logghe
MONTREAL – Beekeepers across the country are expressing concern about the effects of poor weather on their colonies.

In Ontario, which has the largest number of beekeepers in Canada, the situation is being described as serious.

A survey of almost 900 Ontario beekeepers indicated that 70 per cent suffered unsustainable losses.

That’s bad news not only for beekeepers, but for vegetable and fruit growers who depend on bees for pollination.

More than 40 per cent said the recent long, cold winter that extended into spring was the main reason for the heavy losses of colonies.

Beekeepers in Alberta and Quebec have also experienced noticeable losses because of weather conditions.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

