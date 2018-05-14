Air Transat ending Regina and Saskatoon flights

Winter vacation seekers looking to fly out of Regina and Saskatoon will have one less option to choose from next winter.

Air Transat informed both Regina and Saskatoon airport authorities in early May it will no longer be flying into the two cities.

The company said it is reviewing its current routes and destinations while updating its fleet.

Ixtapa Travel Saskatoon president Barb Crowe said the effects of the decision are already being felt, with more restrictions on when people will be able to travel and price increases.

“The potential impact to travellers will be a lack of seat inventory in our market, therefore supply and demand means travellers can expect prices to increase,” Crowe told Global News.

She said there will be less travel style options and people will need to book earlier to secure seats on preferred travel dates.

Crowe said there are now only two major players left in the Saskatchewan market – West Jet Vacations and Sunwing. She said Sunwing is already making adjustments to their upcoming winter schedule.

“Sunwing in past years has offered a double-drop to Huatulco. That means they originated in Saskatoon, dropped in to Regina and carried to Huatulco,” Crowe explained.

“For the upcoming season, we will see a non-stop from Saskatoon and a non-stop from Regina.”

Crowe added Sunwing is adding capacity to destination Transat offered in the past and more details are expected to be announced shortly.

Air Transat typically serves Regina and Saskatoon during the winter months.