Some Hedley and Similkameen River-area residents asked to self-evacuate immediately

People under an evacuation alert in Hedley and the Similkameen River-area need to prepare to leave their homes in the next few days.

Those with health concerns, medical needs, regular health appointments in Penticton or Princeton, mobility issues or animals at risk should evacuate immediately, officials said in a news release.

READ MORE: B.C. flooding news Monday: residents brace for more flooding this week

Officials expect Highway 3 will likely be closed in multiple locations because of flooding, leaving residents stranded.

Nickel Plate Road is currently washed out and impassable.

READ MORE: Hundreds issued evacuation alert in Princeton

Those with livestock or animal concerns can contact the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team at 250-809-7152