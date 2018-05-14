Politics
May 14, 2018 1:21 pm

Potential candidate ditches Liberal nomination in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

By Staff 980 CFPL

Ryan O'Hagan announced Sunday he would no longer pursue the Liberal nomination in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

Facebook
A A

A man set to become the provincial liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex dropped out of the race, just hours before he was to be officially nominated.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, Ryan O’Hagan cited “personal issues” that were beyond his control for the decision. He had planned to be officially nominated and to kick off his campaign Sunday night at an event at Crabby Joes in Strathroy.

READ MORE: Media blackout at public meeting on Ontario rural schools


Story continues below

“I want to sincerely assure everybody that this decision has nothing to do with the Liberal party or any of their members,” O’Hagan wrote in his Facebook post.

“I wholeheartedly support the Liberal platform, what they stand for, and their goals of creating a more fair and equal Ontario for all.”

O’Hagan guaranteed a return to politics in the future, saying it wouldn’t be the last time he was involved either at the provincial or federal level.

READ MORE: Liberals announce provincial election candidate for London-Fanshawe

“I strongly believe that a Doug Ford government will take our province 10 steps back and that is not something we can afford.”

O’Hagan announced he was pursuing the nomination a week ago.

Green Party candidate Anthony Li, NDP candidate Todd Case, and Progressive Conservative MPP Monte McNaughton, are all vying for the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex seat.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Kathleen Wynne
Kent
lambton
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
London
Middlesex
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Provincial Election
Provincial Election
provincial election Ontario
Ryan O'Hagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News