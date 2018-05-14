Potential candidate ditches Liberal nomination in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

A man set to become the provincial liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex dropped out of the race, just hours before he was to be officially nominated.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, Ryan O’Hagan cited “personal issues” that were beyond his control for the decision. He had planned to be officially nominated and to kick off his campaign Sunday night at an event at Crabby Joes in Strathroy.

“I want to sincerely assure everybody that this decision has nothing to do with the Liberal party or any of their members,” O’Hagan wrote in his Facebook post.

“I wholeheartedly support the Liberal platform, what they stand for, and their goals of creating a more fair and equal Ontario for all.”

O’Hagan guaranteed a return to politics in the future, saying it wouldn’t be the last time he was involved either at the provincial or federal level.

“I strongly believe that a Doug Ford government will take our province 10 steps back and that is not something we can afford.”

O’Hagan announced he was pursuing the nomination a week ago.

Green Party candidate Anthony Li, NDP candidate Todd Case, and Progressive Conservative MPP Monte McNaughton, are all vying for the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex seat.