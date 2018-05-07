Liberals announce provincial election candidate for London-Fanshawe

You can add another name to the race to become the next MPP in London-Fanshawe.

Public servant Lawvin Hadisi, a first-generation Canadian and advocate for greater access to postsecondary education, was nominated as the Liberal candidate on Saturday.

Hadisi was born and raised in London and also went to Western University.

READ MORE: Amanda Stratton secures NDP nomination in Elgin-Middlesex-London

“I’m running to be the MPP for London-Fanshawe because I believe that together we can make our community even stronger,” Hadisi said in a release.

“Government is all about what can be accomplished when people come together to tackle big problems. As the MPP for London-Fanshawe, I will make sure our community has a seat at that table,” she said.

READ MORE: Andrew Lawton takes London-West nomination as Doug Ford appoints candidates to remaining Tory ridings

Hadisi joins the race against Progressive Conservative Eric Weniger and incumbent New Democrat MPP Teresa Armstrong.

—With files from Jake Jeffrey