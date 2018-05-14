Peterborough zoo loses beloved Sichuan takin

The Riverview Park and Zoo says the first of its Sichuan takins has died.

On Monday, the zoo announced the death of Quentin, an older male Sichuan takin who arrived at the zoo in the spring of 2014 from the Assiniboine Zoo in Winnipeg.

“With his gentle nature and enigmatic appearance, Quentin was very popular with our visitors,” the zoo stated.

READ MORE: Riverview Park and Zoo introduces new camel Baika

Zoo officials had spent more than a year treating Quentin for severe metacarpal osteoarthritis, a degenerative condition of the bones in the forefeet.

The 15-year-old animal was euthanized on Monday morning.

“Unfortunately, his health and mobility deteriorated significantly, and he was no longer responding to treatments/medication,” the zoo said.

“The progress of this degenerative disease had left him unable to stand or walk, except for short periods. Our consulting veterinarian humanely euthanized Quentin this morning.”

The zoo thank staff and Dr. John Sallaway for their assistance with Quentin’s ongoing treatment and care.